Man ran over officer after shooting up ex-girlfriend’s home, deputies say

The man who allegedly ran over a Collierville Police officer was already wanted by police for attempted murder after shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s house, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit sheds light on what authorities say led up to an assault on the Collierville Police officer early Saturday morning, leaving that officer critically injured.

SEE MORE: Man who allegedly ran over Collierville police officer now in custody, officials say

Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a woman’s house after gunfire tore through the residence.

That woman told police that 32-year-old Keith Houston had contacted her earlier, claiming that he would “shoot the house up,” according to Houston’s arrest affidavit.

Six people were inside the house when gunshots began to ring out, deputies said.

Those people told deputies that Houston had just left in a white Chevrolet corvette, a claim echoed by another witness who said he saw Houston drive up to the front of the home, turn around and then open fire into the house through the passenger window of his car.

Just minutes later, around 2:26 a.m., Collierville Police said they found Houston parked at the Fairfield Inn.

As officers approached, Houston hit the gas and ran over an officer, knocking that officer onto the hood of the car and then running over the officer once that officer hit the ground, Collierville Police said.

Houston was later arrested on Alta Vista Cove.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic assault-bodily harm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and stalking.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: