Man ran over woman in St. Petersburg bank drive-thru, then left scene, police say

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a charge that he left the scene after a woman was run over as she lay under a blanket at a bank drive-thru, St. Petersburg Police Department arrest reports state.

In addition, a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle has been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Wells Fargo Bank, 125 5th Street S in St. Petersburg. The arrests were made last Thursday.

Police said David Gregory Bell, 37, was driving a 1982 blue GMC pickup truck into the drive-thru lane of the Wells Fargo and had a passenger with him, Stephany Marie Wiles, 24.

Bell entered the drive-thru lane going the wrong way, officers said. He continued driving and ran over Cindy Sue Carpenter, who was lying on the ground, covered by a blanket when she was run over, officers said. Carpenter, who police said was trying to stay warm and out of the rain, was killed.

Officers confirmed the license plate of the truck through bank surveillance video and later located Bell and Wiles. Bell admitted to officers that he had driven through the bank drive-thru that night, but did not admit to hitting Carpenter, police said.

Officers said they found “cleaning marks” underneath the truck. They also found that Wiles had made a 911 call to report a person “having a medical episode at the bank.” Officers said cell phone records show the phone call was made from an intersection right next to the bank at the time of the crash.

Bell is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Wiles is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.

Bail for Bell was set at $50,000 and he was being held at the Pinellas County jail on Monday. Wiles posted $5,000 bail and was released.

Assistant public defenders were appointed to represent both and not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf.