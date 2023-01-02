Man ran from police after allegedly kidnapping baby, beating girlfriend at motel

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend at a South Memphis motel before kidnapping and injuring their baby.

On New Year’s Day, just after 5 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a disturbance at the Airport Inn, 1441 E. Brooks Rd.

A woman told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Edwin Conner, 29, according to an affidavit.

Conner is also the father of the woman’s 1-year-old baby, police said.

Conner allegedly hit the woman in the face with his fist then began strangling her.

According to the affidavit, he pulled her hair and bit her head, arms and back.

The woman was able to get away and call police.

Conner fled before officers arrived.

MPD returned to the hotel several hours later, and the woman said Conner had taken their child.

According to the affidavit, the woman was preparing to leave the parking lot when Conner grabbed the child from the backseat of her car.

He ran away until he came to a fence, dangling the child over the fence as if he were going to drop it, police said.

When the woman approached, he allegedly threw the child on the ground.

After police arrived, Conner continued to run from officers before being taken into custody.

Police said the child suffered bruises and cuts to his lips and head.

Conner is charged with Aggravated Assault, Child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, Evading Arrest on Foot, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

