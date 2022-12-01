Man ran from police after attempting to break into Memphis home, records show

A man was arrested after attempting to break into a home then running from police.

On Nov. 29, a homeowner saw on video surveillance a man in a red jacket walking onto his porch in the 100 block of Nattoway Boulevard.

The live video showed the suspect reach into his pants pocket and pulled out a set of keys, according to an affidavit.

He then tried several keys in the locks of the home.

After multiple failed attempts with the keys, the suspect then forced his way into the home, police said.

The homeowner showed up and caught the suspect on his property. He followed him and called police.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner continued giving locations to police to lead them to the suspect on G.E. Patterson.

The suspect ran away. When police ordered him to stop, he continued running.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The suspect was identified as Willie Stills, records show.

He was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with attempted aggravated burglary.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: