Man who ran for SD House and lost arrested on rape charges, court documents state

A man who ran for the South Dakota House of Representatives last week and lost was arrested this past weekend on charges related to second degree rape, according to court documents.

Bud May, who ran in District 27, which includes Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Ogalala Lakota and Pennington counties, was booked at about 4 a.m. Sunday into the Pennington County Jail, according to the jail log. He was arrested on charges relating to forceful rape, a felony charge.

He also had a bench warrant for his arrest related to failing to appear during a court appearance for an expired license plate and no proof of insurance, both misdemeanors. The bench warrant was issued Sept. 20 after he was ticketed on Sept. 7, according to court documents.

May is expected to appear in court at 10 a.m. MST Monday , according to the jail log.

May, of Kyle, came in last in the District 27 race. Elected for the same district instead were Republican, Liz May, who is Bud's mother, with 27% of the vote and Democrat Peri Pourier with 29% of the vote, according to the Secretary of State website.

Bud May is the second candidate to be arrested for felony charges this month. Joel Koskan, who ran for South Dakota Senate in District 26 and lost, was charged with felony child abuse on Nov. 3. A proposed plea agreement was filed on Nov. 7, but signatures were dated from September, according to court documents.

Second degree rape is punishable up to 50 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000.

