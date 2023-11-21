Man who raped girl in back of Lincoln shop jailed

A man who raped a girl in the back of a shop in Lincoln where he worked has been jailed.

Waheed Ali, 28, of Boultham Avenue, attacked the girl in the store on Burton Road on 10 June, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Ali had been due to stand trial, but changed his plea to guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to eight years and three months and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Ali was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Det Con Maria Ryder, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "While I'm pleased this has spared the victim having to go through a trial, she not only suffered the abuse from the defendant, but also had to go through months of preparation for the trial, and that takes bravery and resilience.

"His sentence will hopefully bring some closure for her as she now looks to the future," she added.

