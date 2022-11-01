Man who raped, murdered Patricia Alatorre sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Nov. 1—The man who raped and murdered 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility of parole.

Armando Cruz, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, rape and seven charges of various sex offenses with a child. He was arrested in 2020, and took a plea deal at the beginning of October.

Under the deal, Cruz agreed to pleaded guilty to all charges if and Deputy District Attorney Christine Antonios and Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy waived the death penalty.

