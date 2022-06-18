Man raped Myrtle Beach, SC woman after following her home, police say in arrest warrant

Myrtle Beach Police arrested Jacob Gregory Melbo Wednesday after a woman reported that he followed her to her home on North Ocean Boulevard and “forcibly raped her,” according to an arrest warrant.

Melbo is being charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim told police she was grabbed by her arm and hair and forced against a wall as part of the sexual assault.

Melbo later confessed to having sex with the victim, the arrest warrant states.