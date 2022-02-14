Man who raped, strangled Midlands teen found dead in SC prison cell

The man who pleaded guilty to murder and rape in the 2014 strangulation death of a Midlands teenager was found dead in a prison cell, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The body of Stephen Ross Kelly, 29, was found Saturday in his cell at Lee Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said in a news release.

Since Feb. 7, Kelly was being treated for COVID-19, according to Shain.

No cause of death has been listed, but it is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Office of Investigations and Intelligence, and an autopsy will be performed, according to the release.

In September 2015, Kelly was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing, raping, and kidnapping 18-year-old Briana Rabon in February 2014.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.