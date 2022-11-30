Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said.

At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

A man, later identified as Damaige Plascencia, had cut the power of a woman’s house while she was in the shower, according to the release.

After she got out of the shower to go to her bedroom, Plascencia grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and blankets and sexually assaulted her for 10 minutes, according to the release.

Several months later in 2017, a DNA match came back for the man and he was charged, officials said.

Plascencia was convicted by a jury of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary, according to the release.

The 30-year-old will be sentenced in March, officials said. He is facing a sentence of 88 to 112 years to life in prison.

Evans, Colorado, is about 50 miles northeast of Denver.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

