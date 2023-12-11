Man who raped woman he offered to walk home jailed

A man who raped a woman he had offered to walk home has been jailed.

Robert Mills was convicted of two counts of rape following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in August.

On Friday, the 28-year-old from Orpington, Kent, was sentenced to eight years and six months, with an additional five years and six months on licence.

Det Con Elizabeth Burridge said Mills had shown "no remorse" for his actions.

The court heard Mills had met his victim at a pub in New Romney one evening in August 2019.

He had offered to walk her home but instead led her through woods to where he lived in Hardy Road, Greatstone.

Once inside, he locked the door and raped her.

Mills had shown the terrified woman he was carrying a knife, but she escaped after the attack and ran home to safety in the early hours.

The rape was reported to Kent Police and Mills was arrested the same day.

Det Con Burridge added: "The victim has shown tremendous courage in reporting Mills to us and has remained strong throughout the investigation despite having to re-live what happened during a trial because Mills refused to tell the truth."

He was also handed a restraining order and added to the sex offenders register.