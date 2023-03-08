Man rapes 10-year-old girl he met at church, then threatens her, Oklahoma cops say

A man sexually assaulted three girls, two at his home and one at church, with more victims likely unidentified, according to Oklahoma authorities.

Zadot Asbiel Gonzalez-Morales was arrested in Tulsa on March 6 after the special victims unit began investigating him, the Tulsa Police Department said in a March 7 news release.

Three victims have come forward, reporting incidents when Gonzalez-Morales is accused of sexually assaulting them, police said.

One victim told police that Gonzalez-Morales sexually assaulted her when she was 10 years old. The assault took place in 2015 when he “rubbed her upper thigh, kissed her, then molested her at (his) home,” officers said.

A second victim told police that she and her family met Gonzalez-Morales at church. She was 10 years old when he assaulted her on “several occasions” at his home in 2017, police said.

Gonzalez-Morales “forced her to perform sex acts on him, molested her and raped her,” according to the release.

After assaulting the girl, police said Gonzalez-Morales threatened to “hurt her if she told anyone.” Another time, he “punched her repeatedly in the ribs and threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone,” police said.

A third victim told police that Gonzalez-Morales sexually assaulted her when she was 15. He molested her at church in 2017, putting “his hands up her dress” and fondling her, police said.

Other witnesses told police that Gonzalez-Morales showed them a video “of a girl who he believed to be underage showering naked.”

Gonzalez-Morales is charged with three counts of lewd molestation, court records show. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on March 6 and released on March 7 after posting bond, jail records show. Tulsa County District court records show his arraignment is scheduled for March 13.

Tulsa police believe there may be more victims. Officers asked any victims or anyone with information to contact the Tulsa Police special victims unit at 918-596-9195 or email mjackson@cityoftulsa.org.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

