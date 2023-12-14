Man rapes spa employee, then ties her up and forces her to ATM in New Mexico, cops say

A 20-year-old was arrested after he was accused of raping a spa employee and forcing her to withdraw cash from an ATM, New Mexico officials said.

Nathanael Hubert walked into a spa in Albuquerque and asked a female employee for a massage, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the Albuquerque Police Department.

Once in the room, he pulled out a gun and raped the woman, police said.

Hubert is accused of recording the sexual assault on his phone and strangling the woman, police said.

The woman tried to leave the room, but Hubert threatened to kill her, police said.

Later, he tied her up and forced her to an ATM, police said.

The woman was able to eventually escape and call the cops, police said.

Through surveillance footage and license plate readers, officers were able to determine Hubert’s car, police said.

Hubert was arrested at his apartment complex and charged with rape, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

