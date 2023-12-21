Man rapes woman, then holds her hostage with a meat cleaver, Massachusetts police say

A woman was held captive by a man with a meat cleaver in her Massachusetts home, police said.

A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 21 by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension after being accused of raping and threatening a woman the day before, according to the agency’s news release.

Rene Montes was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery, according to state police.

The woman went to the Massachusetts State Police-Danvers Barracks to tell troopers about the attack at about 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to state police.

While in her residence, Montes raped the woman and then held her hostage by threatening her with a meat cleaver, she told police.

The woman went to the hospital shortly after reporting him, and police went to the scene of the crime, where they found the meat cleaver, according to the officials.

The investigation of where Montes was started that Wednesday, and he was located at a home in Methuen Thursday morning, according to state police.

He was booked at a Massachusetts state facility. More information on Montes’ bail and arraignment will be released later, state police said.

Danvers is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Boston.

