Man reaches into mom’s stroller trying to kidnap baby and flee country, Texas cops say

A 32-year-old man reached into a mother’s stroller and tried kidnapping her 1-year-old child, according to authorities in Texas.

The mom encountered the man Tuesday, Oct. 10, while on a walking and jogging trail, authorities said in court records.

Police said Papa Modou Gueye blocked her path and used both hands to try and take her child from the stroller in Houston’s Eleanor Tinsley Park, KTRK reported. She then screamed for help.

A runner on Buffalo Bayou Walking Trail got an officer’s attention, KRIV reported, and the officer responded to assist. Police said the officer was injured while arresting Gueye.

Following his arrest, Gueye told officers he was trying to take the boy and flee the country, according to court records.

Gueye is charged with attempted kidnapping, records show.

He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

