Man reaches plea deal in Newbury drunken driving case
May 28—NEWBURY — A Boston man who claimed he was an undercover federal agent while being arrested for driving drunk with his daughter in the car was found guilty on several charges Thursday in Newburyport District Court and sentenced to a year's probation.
Adless Desamours, 43, of Roslindale also lost his driver's license for a year and 60 days as part of his plea deal. If Desamours violates his probation, the plea deal could be thrown out and he would have to serve 90 days in jail, according to court records.
In January 2019, Desamours was charged with child endangerment while OUI, driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of a child and two motor vehicle-related offenses.
The reckless endangerment charge was dismissed Thursday but Desamours admitted he could be found guilty of the two other major offenses. The motor vehicle offenses were filed or dropped.
Then-Newbury Deputy Chief John Lucey Jr. pulled over Desamours' car on Route 1, just over the border in Rowley on Jan. 19, 2019, as light snow fell, a police report said.
Lucey had seen the car drift over the center line and later learned that Desamours did not have a driver's license. When Desamours got out of his car, he was unsteady on his feet and used his arms to hold himself up, the police report said. Assisting Lucey was Newbury police Officer Michael Croteau.
"When asked why he could barely stand, he responded 'I smoked a blunt,'" Croteau wrote in his report, meaning a marijuana cigarette.
But it was the smell of alcohol on his breath that led Croteau and Lucey to believe Desamours was drunk.
When told he was being arrested for driving without a license, Desamours told officers that he worked for the ATF, "which I assumed meant the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms," Croteau wrote in his report.
Desamours had difficulty squeezing himself into a police cruiser and fell on the floor in the back seat.
At the police station, Desamours asked that he be allowed to call the ATF. When asked what ATF stood for, Desamours didn't know, according to Croteau's report. Desamours also told Croteau that he was on his way to purchase a firearm at the time of his arrest.
Desamours tried to perform a battery of field sobriety tests at the station but failed enough of them that he was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He took a blood-alcohol level test and registered .274, more than three times the legal limit for driving drunk, police said.
Desamours then told police he needed to be intoxicated to maintain his cover as an ATF agent.
"He also told me this was why he brought his daughter along," Croteau wrote in his report.
When asked why he would drive intoxicated to buy an illegal firearm and place his daughter in that kind of danger, Desamours mumbled, "'We all make sacrifices.'"
Desamours' daughter was placed in the care of a worker from the state Department of Children and Families, police said.
