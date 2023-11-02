Man reaches settlement with Rock Hill after 2021 arrest that sparked outcry

A South Carolina man will get a $500,000 settlement from a civil lawsuit years after a controversial arrest in Rock Hill.

In June 2021, police initially stopped Travis Price’s brother, Ricky, as part of a drug investigation.

Body camera video shows Travis stepping in to collect Ricky’s belongings, which was when Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno tackled and handcuffed him.

The case sparked an outcry in Rock Hill, and dozens of people protested against the way the Price brothers were treated.

After the arrest, Moreno was fired from the Rock Hill Police Department. He was also charged with third-degree assault and battery at the time but later acquitted of those charges.

Moreno’s lawyer said in a statement to the Rock Hill Herald that the settlement is with the City of Rock Hill, and his client does not have to pay anything to Price.

In Price’s lawsuit, he claimed he was falsely arrested and then defamed by the City of Rock Hill. He was initially charged with hindering police, but that charge was dropped and his record was expunged.

His attorney said the settlement, which was reached Tuesday, was one of the largest of its kind with the city.

Price’s lawyer maintained his client’s innocence and said the settlement will allow him to move forward.

“Travis Price is pleased to have resolved this incredibly unfortunate situation with the city of Rock Hill,” his statement reads. “Mr. Price is a father of three and a family man whose reputation was unduly impacted following the incident by statements put out by the city of Rock Hill. He was innocent and this settlement will allow him to move forward and continue to work hard to provide for his family. Mr. Price’s motivation for filing a lawsuit was to ensure that no other innocent person has their reputation smeared by a city or police department. We are confident that that message will be delivered loud and clear today.”

