Man receives 10-year sentence for drug crimes, forfeits a vehicle and firearm

CAMBRIDGE − A 34-year-old Cambridge man was sentenced to prison this week after he pled guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies; and one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and agents with Homeland Security Investigations were investigating Jaryd McClay last year when they discovered McClay was distributing narcotics in a school zone.

McClay was involved in a traffic stop by Guernsey County deputies that resulted in seizing a bulk amount of narcotics and a loaded firearm. In total detectives seized approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of fentanyl, and two loaded firearms from a culmination of multiple search warrants and a traffic stop, Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden previously said.

On Wednesday, Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Padden sentenced McClay to 10 years in prison with an additional 18 months for violating his post release control. The vehicle and a firearm involved in the crimes was forfeited to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, according to Paden.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Trafficking in drugs nets Cambridge man 10 years in prison