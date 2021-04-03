Man receives 10-year sentence for spying on neighbors, child pornography

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·2 min read

Apr. 3—An Owensboro man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday morning on charges that included using a video camera to spy on a family in their home.

Ryan Carroll Lloyd, 43, previously of the 4000 block of Rudy Martin Drive, was charged in December 2018 with video voyeurism and other charges related to the videotaping of a minor. The Daviess County grand jury eventually indicted Lloyd on 20 counts related to the investigation.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to an Owensboro home in mid-December 2018 after a resident found a camera in a light fixture in the bathroom.

Reports say Lloyd, who was a neighbor at the time, had been in the home on Dec. 2, 2018, to repair the light fixture. A few days later, a woman in the home noticed two small holes by the light fixture Lloyd had worked on, and family members saw a blue light inside one of the holes.

Reports say a video camera with a memory card was found inside the light fixture.

An investigation also found a surveillance camera in a bathroom in another home. The grand jury indicted Lloyd on possession of child pornography charges in connection with images Lloyd had collected with the video cameras.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nick Kafer said Lloyd is an electrician.

"He installed a camera in his neighbor's house," Kafer said. "He had come over to fix a light fixture and decided he would install a camera in the bathroom."

Kafer said the victims were consulted as part of the plea agreement Lloyd signed in December.

"The victims were very much involved in the process, and the resolution we reached was something they felt was appropriate," Kafer said. "Some of them testified today at the sentencing hearing.

"I think, on the whole, it's an appropriate punishment," Kafer said.

The sentencing was previously scheduled, then postponed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea agreement calls for Lloyd to register as a lifetime sex offender. Also, Lloyd will have to complete a sex offender treatment program while in prison, Kafer said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

