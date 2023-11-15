Man receives 18-month sentence for pistol-whipping

Nov. 15—ASHTABULA — Ashtabula business owner Barton Cumberland will serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm specification in a plea deal with prosecutors, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Charges against 36-year-old Cumberland stemmed from an altercation that took place around 5 a.m. Feb. 21 outside a bar in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue in Ashtabula, according to police.

Police said Cumberland pistol whipped a person in the head, causing his gun to discharge and nearly hitting a bystander, police said.

A 9-1-1 caller reported an assault with gunshots fired, according to police reports.

Cumberland fled the scene on foot and was missing for nearly a month before police caught up with him in Durango, Colorado.

He was extradited back to Ashtabula County the following week to face two charges of aggravated assault with a firearm specification and one count of aggravated menacing, police said.

During his first court appearance, Cumberland pleaded not guilty, but on Oct. 11, he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm specification and an amended count of aggravated assault, records show.

Prosecutors dismissed the third count of aggravated menacing as stated in the plea agreement.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder presided over the case.