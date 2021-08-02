Man receives 25-year term for fatally shooting teen outside north Minneapolis market

An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager in the face outside a north Minneapolis market.

Jomoy T. Lee, of Minneapolis, admitted in Hennepin County District Court last week to second-degree intentional murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the killing in September of 17-year-old Andre Conley and the wounding of a 19-year-old man with him.

The plea agreement calls for Lee to receive a 25-year term when he is sentenced on Aug. 30. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Lee will serve about 16¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second-degree attempted murder count.

Conley was killed as he entered his senior year at Patrick Henry High School. On Sept. 14, officers found Conley had been shot in the face, chest and arm. He died at the hospital. The other victim was shot on the right side of his torso.

Days after the shooting, officers followed Lee and a second suspected shooter as Lee drove on the edge of downtown near 7th Street and N. Lyndale Avenue. Two police cars attempted to stop him there, but he fled through the North Loop in downtown.

Lee tossed a cellphone and gun out his car window during the chase, and police recovered both.

The chase continued as Lee drove west on eastbound Interstate Hwy. 394, going through high-occupancy vehicle lane barricades.

Lee went from I-394 onto northbound Hwy. 169 and exited at Medicine Lake Road. Golden Valley police managed to hit his car in Plymouth, where he was pulled from the car and arrested.

The second suspected shooter, 18-year-old Kejuan A. Haywood, of Minneapolis, was certified on Friday to stand trial as an adult on charges of intentional second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. He is scheduled to make his first appearance Monday afternoon.

