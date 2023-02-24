Man receives 25 years for meth trafficking and gang charges

Feb. 24—A Carrollton man has received a 25-year prison sentence for multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine and gang offenses, the Cobb County District Attorney's office said Friday.

The charges against Eric Devon Stidham, 30, stem from 2021, when officers responded to a report of a person armed at a Cobb County home, the DA's office said. Officers saw drugs inside the house, obtained a search warrant, and entered the house.

Inside, police found "920 grams of methamphetamine in addition to an AK-47, an AR-15, a Ruger 9mm handgun, digital scales, and gang writings," per a news release.

The items in question were in Stidham's room, and after obtaining a warrant for his phone, investigators located further evidence of gang affiliations, prosecutors said.

Stidham pleaded guilty to trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and two violations of the street gang terrorism and prevention act. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill to 25 years, to be followed by five years probation.