Man receives 26-year sentence for 2020 murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to murder and assault on a public servant, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

The office said 23-year-old Kelvin Jaquan Robinson received 26 years for the murder charge and four years for the assault on a public servant charge, which will be served concurrently in state prison.

Robinson was arrested in January 2021 on the murder charge for the death of 23-year-old Mario Robinson, which occurred Nov. 7, 2020.

The DA’s office said while Robinson was in custody, he was charged with assault of a public servant and indicted for that offense in February 2023.

“Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim’s family,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”

