Man receives 30 year sentence for meeting Owensboro juvenile for sex

Nov. 19—A St. Louis man received a 30-year prison sentence in U.S. District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual relations with a minor.

Christopher R. Bertolett, 54, pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor, transfer of obscene material to a minor, production of child pornography and interstate travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Court records say Bertolett began talking with the juvenile in January 2021 through the "Say Hi" app. The juvenile identified herself as being under the age of 16 when the two began talking, records said. Court records say Bertolett requested sexually explicit photos of the juvenile victim and about 14 explicit photos were retrieved from Bertolett's phone, court records say.

In May 2021 Bertolett told the juvenile he was traveling to Owensboro and arranged to meet up when he reached town. On May 9, Bertolett picked up the juvenile, who had sneaked out of her house, and drove her to the Fairfield Inn. Court documents say Bertolett rented a room, had sex with the juvenile victim and told her he was planning to stay another day, making arrangement to meet up with her again.

The juvenile's mother called police, and the juvenile gave officers a description of Bertolett and the rental vehicle he was driving. Officers arrested Bertolett as he was leaving the hotel, records said.

Court documents say Bertolett later attempted to contact the victim while he was in jail. Records also say investigators found Bertolett had been in contact with other juveniles online.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Bertolett is also required to pay restitution to the victim. People sentenced to federal prison are not eligible for parole.