Man receives 7-year prison sentence for meth possession

Nov. 21—A 54-year-old defendant was sentenced to 15 years — with the first seven years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation — in Whitfield County Superior Court on Friday.

Vaughn Hundley Phillips pled guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, the state opted to drop four additional felony charges against the defendant — one count of drug trafficking, one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris said Phillips faced a maximum sentence of 30 years for the intent to distribute charge.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Mark Higgins said the defendant was arrested during an operation involving Whitfield County Sheriff's Office personnel.

"At a location off Connecter 3, Mr. Phillips pulls into the parking lot, the sheriff's department approaches him and he indicates he's there to meet a friend," Higgins told the court. "He finally indicates that there's methamphetamine in the vehicle."

Phillips was represented by public defender Carter Thomas during Friday's proceedings.

As part of the sentence, Phillips is also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 100 hours of community service and undergo a drug and alcohol abuse evaluation.

Phillips will receive credit for time served in pretrial detention dating back to Feb. 5, 2021.

"He did technically bond out on this charge," Thomas said. "But he never left custody, he came from our jail to another county where his probation was revoked to the Department of Corrections based on these charges."