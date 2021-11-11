Man receives call about break-in, then finds his brother killed in home, Texas cops say

A juvenile has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Nov. 3 home invasion that took a 20-year-old man’s life, Texas authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the juvenile suspect, whose age was not specified, was arrested Nov. 10.

Gonzalez said the suspect lived in the same Houston neighborhood as the victim, just “a few blocks away.”

The victim, Francisco Orozco, was living at his brother and sister-in-law’s home when the break-in occurred, according to KPRC.

That night, Orozco was the only one in the house, KPRC reported. His sister-in-law had a medical emergency, so she and her husband were rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

A short time later, Orozco called his brother at the hospital, saying he thought someone was breaking into the home, the outlet reported. The brother told Orozco to call the police, and he did.

At 11:25 p.m., police received a call from Orozco of “an unknown male attempting to break in,” Gonzalez said.

But help didn’t arrive in time. When Orozco’s brother arrived back home, he found his brother shot to death in a bedroom, KTRK reported.

Deputies said a window at the back of the house had been broken and used to get inside, according to the TV station.

Investigators told KTRK that the suspect may have thought nobody was home.

When deputies arrested the juvenile, he was armed with a handgun, Gonzalez said. They also found a second pistol, which was stolen, and “possibly used in three separate Aggravated felonies” previously, he said.

The suspect has been arrested in the past on charges of robbery and evading arrest, Gonzalez said. But he said for the home invasion slaying, the juvenile has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are searching for other suspects.

