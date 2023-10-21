Man Receives New Car After Walking to Work For Five Years | Oct. 20, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
A local nonprofit that gives to those in need has now given a car to a man who's been walking to work for years.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.