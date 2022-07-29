Man receives four-year sentence after robbery conviction

Jul. 29—MANKATO — A man involved in an armed robbery in Mankato in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison this week.

Kueth Chuol Ngut, 20, of Sioux City, Iowa, and formerly of Mankato, was convicted of felony first-degree aggravated robbery Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The conviction came after a jury trial scheduled for November 2021 was canceled, leading to a guilty plea in May.

Ngut was one of three teenagers, one a minor, who forced their way into a man's Mankato apartment off of Pohl Road in February 2020. The man told police that Ngut and the others held him at gunpoint while stealing money and electronics worth about $4,600.

Police located the three teenagers soon afterward.

Ngut had faced multiple burglary felonies along with theft and firearm felony charges. All were dismissed apart from the aggravated burglary charge.

He'll serve his sentence, a minimum two-thirds of the four years, in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Ngut has 301 days of time served already credited to him.

Along with the prison time, the court ordered him to pay $5,450 in restitution.

