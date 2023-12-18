Man receives life behind bars after stabbing girlfriend 131 times in OKC hotel
Man receives life behind bars after stabbing girlfriend 131 times in OKC hotel
Man receives life behind bars after stabbing girlfriend 131 times in OKC hotel
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
It's the perfect gift for those 'who love looking up at the stars in the night sky.'
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Prepare your home now before the next
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Snag the best in tech, beauty, home and more for just $25 or less.
TikTok, which is traditionally mobile-forward, will video feeds to bigger screens with “enhanced clarity.”
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.
If you're comparing the Lowe's vs. Home Depot credit cards, the Lowe's Advantage Card easily comes out on top. Here's why.
Sleek and convenient, it'll give you a boost the next time your flight is delayed.
VF Corporation reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it had been hit by a cyberattack.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
The season of giving is in full swing. Here's a guide to the best types of items to donate for toy drives, and what and who are usually forgotten.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
With the release of Apple tvOS 17, Apple TV devices now support native VPN apps. One of the first to take advantage is the renowned NordVPN, as there’s now an app for Apple TV.
Snap up this top-selling essential while it's over 50% off — it'll arrive in time for holiday cooking marathons.
The Lexus TX has 20.2 cubic-feet of space behind its raised third-row, which is a huge amount for a luxury SUV. We test it with real-world stuff.