Man receives life sentence for fatally stabbing, beating former Yellow Cab owner on Green Bay's west side

Andres Garcia-Saenz, found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, is pictured during a sentencing hearing at the Brown County Courthouse on Monday in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY - Except for one horrible act, Andres Garcia-Saenz appeared to be on the path to a successful life.

But that act — stabbing and beating to death former taxicab company owner Douglas Campbell in 2020 — earned him a sentence of life in state prison. Garcia-Saenz will be eligible for parole, but not until he has served at least 40 years.

"The victim's … death was brutal and tortured," Brown County Circuit Judge Marc Hammer said in sentencing Garcia-Saenz, 24, Monday morning. "It was a gruesome and violent death. For me, the question was why … but that's an answer we don't have."

Garcia-Saenz was arrested in April 2020 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide almost three weeks after Campbell, 73, was found in his own home with nearly 200 stab wounds and 44 blunt-force injuries to his body. Campbell formerly owned Yellow Cab in Green Bay.

Hammer handed down the sentence as he struggled to make sense of the crime. Garcia-Saenz had overcome the shooting death of his father in his teens, graduated from Preble High School as the first family member to earn a diploma and had recently been named "employee of the month" at a Green Bay meatpacking plant. That was before committing the brutal killing.

Brown County Deputy District Attorney Dana Johnson, who prosecuted the case, had asked Hammer to impose a life sentence.

Defense attorney Jennifer Kelley had sought the minimum sentence for Garcia-Saenz — parole eligibility after 20 years — saying he "has family here to support him" and is at an age where his brain is still developing.

