Man receives life sentence for girlfriend’s York County death

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man received a life sentence for the 2020 death of his then girlfriend, according to the York County District Attorney’s office.

Rahsaun Bush’s life sentence handed down on Thursday included a consecutive 255-510 months for the death of Deveja Cooper.

Man found guilty of driving 120mph+, causing deadly York County crash

A trial showed Bush was driving at least 124 MPH at the time of a crash on I-83 on June 14, 2020. The crash killed Cooper, 21, and resulted in charges including murder in the third degree, DUI and homicide by vehicle.

Bush was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2013.

