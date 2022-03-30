Man receives life sentence for murder of longtime friend

Mar. 30—A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his friend of some 10 years.

Carl Crawford, 32, was accused of shooting Juanita McFadden, 27, nine times during an altercation at his Smyrna apartment. The two were longtime friends, the Cobb District Attorney's Office said, with McFadden frequently visiting Crawford and living in his apartment on and off again.

On Nov. 18, 2020, the two began arguing at the apartment, and Crawford attempted to force McFadden out of the apartment. When she resisted, Crawford drew a handgun and shot her.

"This was a tragic and completely avoidable loss of life. There were no winners in this case. Both Ms. McFadden's and Mr. Crawford's families will have to carry this burden for the rest of their lives," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said in a news release.

Crawford was convicted of charges of murder, aggravated assault, and battery, among other charges. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, plus five years.