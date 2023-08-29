Man receives probation, community service after threats conviction

Aug. 29—MANKATO — A man was sentenced to supervised probation and community service Tuesday after being convicted of making violent threats in Mankato.

Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 24, of Eagle Lake, was charged with the felony in Blue Earth County District Court in June 2022.

A criminal complaint at the time accused him of threatening people after an encounter outside a fast-food restaurant. One of the people reportedly made a comment toward him regarding a sexual act, prompting him to follow them shouting threats out his car's window.

Schueneman's supervised probation will last three years, according to a sentencing order. His probation conditions include being barred from possessing a firearm or ammunition, no drug or alcohol use or possession, and not having any contact with the victims.

Rather than a $700 fine, he also will perform 10 days of community service before April 29, 2024.

He received credit for two days served in jail.

