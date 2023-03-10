Man receives probation in drug case after having sales charge dismissed

Mar. 9—LE CENTER — A Minnesota Lake man will receive 10 years of supervised probation after being pleading guilty to a drug possession charge and having a drug sales charge dismissed.

Steven Vincent Pierce, 34, was convicted in Le Sueur County District Court on Feb. 27 after being arrested in October.

Pierce was reportedly driving a vehicle with Bobbi-Jo Marie Perrault, 36, in the passenger seat when police stopped them and found methamphetamine in a purse, according to a complaint. Police say they then searched the vehicle and found 327 grams of meth.

The complaint states Pierce told police he didn't know drugs were in the vehicle. Perrault, whose case remains ongoing, reportedly told police that Pierce came with her on a trip to buy meth to sell in Le Sueur County.

Pierce received a stayed 5-year sentence prison, meaning he won't serve it as long as he adheres to conditions of his probation over a 10-year period. He received credit for 153 days served in county jail.

