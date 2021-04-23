Man recently convicted seeks $4 million in damages

Apr. 23—A Terre Haute man recently convicted of attempted murder while struggling with a city police officer over a firearm, and who was shot by police, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $4 million in damages.

Jeremy R. Ross also is asking for termination of Officers Justin Gant, Daniel Johnson and Sgt. Adam Loudermilk, as well as additional law enforcement training and procedures for use of force and firearms in the Terre Haute Police Department.

Ross recently filed a request with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Indiana to add Mayor Duke Bennett and Police Chief Shawn Keen as defendants in the federal lawsuit.

The suit, which alleges a federal civil rights violation, was filed in August 2020 while Ross was awaiting trial on attempted murder charges. Ross is representing himself. The court did not serve notice of the suit to the defendants until March.

Ross says he was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop when Officer Gant "attempted to physically and forcefully pull me out of the vehicle from the driver side. At this point Officer Gant felt a .25 caliber handgun in my pocket. He then yelled 'gun' and immediately shot me."

Ross claims Loudermilk and Johnson also shot hit a total of six times, then dragged him out of the van, Tased him and choked him until he was unconscious.

Ross claims the officers shot him without provocation other than racial bias. Ross is Black.

The criminal trial against Ross in Vigo Superior Court 3 ended April 16 with an attempted murder conviction.

The jury found Ross attempted to shoot Officer Gant during a struggle over the handgun in Ross's pocket.

Ross faces up to 67 years in prison at his June 25 sentencing.

In the federal case, Magistrate Judge Doris Pryor has set a pretrial conference for May 20.

