Man recently released from prison arrested in Ga. for stabbing pregnant girlfriend to death

An Alabama ex-con who had just been released from prison was arrested in Georgia after deputies said he stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death.

Bradley Wayne Stokes was arrested in Columbus Saturday after the body of 37-year-old Treasure Hennessey was found at a fire station in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Hennessey was eight weeks pregnant and the mother of two.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said Stokes was on probation after serving 14 years of a 16-year sentence on manslaughter and federal gun charges. He’d just been released on June 2. According to WTVM, Stokes and Hennessey had just started dating.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said that his department had responded to multiple domestic violence calls in the last two months. A nearby fire station gave Hennessey permission to live there in an effort to avoid Stokes, who later found out where she lived.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said they believe Stokes thought Hennessey wanted to pursue an arrest warrant for the domestic violence calls, which would have violated his probation and sent him back to prison.

Stokes announced the pregnancy with a photo on social media in August. Later posts talked about the couple’s breakup.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Stokes was arrested in Columbus after a short car and foot chase. He has been charged with capital murder.

Hennessey’s mother, LeAnn Horne, posted about her daughter’s killing on Facebook, writing:

“No one deserves or should have their life taken in the way this animal hid and waited to attack her, taking a mother’s life,” Horne wrote. “We have to survive this incredibly cruel and devastating act of violence taking the one or one’s we love from us forever to see JUSTICE will be done.”