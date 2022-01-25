Man recorded naked girl, charges say

Jan. 24—NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is suspected of using his cellphone to record a child he knows in a bathroom.

Jesse James Gullickson, 35, was charged with felony interference with the privacy of a minor Monday in Brown County District Court.

A girl told police last week she saw a cellphone placed under a bathroom door after she got out of the shower. She believed it was Gullickson's cellphone and she said it appeared it was recording her, according to the court complaint.