Man records disturbing videos while following women shopping at Target, MI cops say

Police discovered a disturbing trove of videos on a man’s phone after a woman called 911 on him in the parking lot of a Target store, Michigan officials say.

The call came into the Dearborn Police Department at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 11, with the caller reporting a man she saw “performing lewd acts” outside the store, the department said in a Feb. 19 news release.

She provided a description of the man’s vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, and officers pulled him over as he was driving out of the parking lot, police said.

The 31-year-old man, a Detroit resident, was taken into custody on a charge of indecent exposure — but this alleged incident was only the latest in a long line, investigators learned.

“During the investigation, detectives located video footage on (the man’s) phone of him following unidentified females through the aisles of the Dearborn Target store while performing lewd acts,” police said.

There were “numerous” videos on the phone in which he allegedly follows the women around while pleasuring himself, police said, adding that the first recording was dated Dec. 3, more than two months before his arrest.

“(The man) had recorded himself when he was inside Target, masturbating, and then ultimately ejaculating on women that had no idea that he was behind them,” Police Chief Issa Shahin told WJBK.

In some cases, the women he victimized were mothers with young children present, police told the station.

The man is facing charges of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, indecent exposure and aggravated indecent exposure, according to police.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by this man, or has information regarding the case, is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

“These incidents are disturbing and traumatic. Thanks to the quick actions of an alert community member, our officers were able to quickly apprehend this individual on-scene,” Shahin said in the release. “We urge the community to remain observant, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the behavior from this individual to contact our department immediately.”

Dearborn is roughly 8 miles west of downtown Detroit.

Walmart employee wouldn’t stop groping co-workers, lawsuit says. Now, company must pay

Car salesman vanishes on test drive, then is found shot dead, Illinois officials say

Man asleep in truck after fight with girlfriend fatally shoots accused thief: TX cops

Mom discovers her 12-year-old daughter being raped by man with HIV, Oklahoma cops say