Man recounts events that led up to his brother's stabbing outside Greensburg bar

Dec. 2—Nico Williams remembers looking back as he left a Greensburg bar with his brother and seeing Anthony J. Sharp following them.

His brother and Sharp, who are acquaintances, had gotten into an altercation inside Rialto Bar & Bistro in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, and Nico Williams, Joey Williams and their group of friends were leaving around 1:30 a.m.

Nico Williams testified Thursday that once they got outside, he heard a commotion and saw his brother on top of Sharp on the ground in front of the bar.

"I watch (Sharp's) hand go into my brother, come out, saw the knife," Nico Williams said during Sharp's preliminary hearing.

An off-duty state trooper restrained Sharp, and Williams grabbed the knife and threw it, according to testimony.

"That night, I just saw my brother laying there covered in blood," Nico Williams testified.

Charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were held for court against Sharp. Attorney Phil DiLucente said he believes his client was acting in self defense.

Supporters of Sharp and the Williams family filled the courtroom a week after the stabbing that left the injured man with at least 10 wounds to his shoulder, back, side and face, according to his father. Joe Williams testified that his son's lung, liver and spleen were damaged.

Nico Williams said his group and Sharp's ran into each other earlier in the night at a different bar before they found each other again at Rialto. At some point, Joey Williams and Sharp got into an altercation there.

"I don't know who threw the first punch," Nico Williams testified.

After the two separated, Sharp came after Joey Williams twice more, throwing punches while inside. Sharp told Greensburg Police Detective Justin Scalzo he had his knife in his hand as he left Rialto and found Joey Williams standing outside staring at him when they engaged again.

Police have not been able to review surveillance video from inside the bar yet. They are asking anyone who recorded video on their cell phone of the altercation to share it with investigators.

After District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Sharp to stand trial, she decided to keep his bail — which was denied after his arrest — the same.

DiLucente said Sharp is a Carlow University student-athlete who has strong family support and isn't a flight risk in arguing for bail to be set.

"They want to get their son home, and he wants to fight this case vehemently," DiLucente said.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Ranker countered that Sharp, who does not have a criminal record, poses a danger to the community and the wounded man.

Flanigan said she agreed, sharing that she was particularly concerned that Sharp left the bar with the knife in his hand.

"I do believe this is just an extremely, extraordinary serious incident," she said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .