Man recovered from private pond

Jul. 26—DILLSBORO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a man was recovered from a private pond Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:53 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a property on Bells Branch Road in reference to a male swimmer that went under the water and never resurfaced.

At 12:48 a.m., the body of Weston Ellis, 39, was recovered in approximately 10 feet of water.

This incident is still under investigation and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Dearborn County Sheriff's Department, Switzerland County Sheriff's Department, Dillsboro Police Department, Ohio County EMS, Rising Sun Fire Department, Bear Branch Fire Department, and Indiana State Police.

Information provided — Information provided