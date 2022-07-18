Man recovering after being shot, possibly by Columbus police officer

A man is in stable condition after being shot Sunday night. It was not immediately known whether the man was shot by a Columbus police officer or injured during an earlier shooting.

Around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Columbus police officers reported a shooting between a man and woman near a vehicle in the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on the city's Near East Side.

According to police, officers attempted to intervene and the man got into the vehicle and fled on Livingston Avenue. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle and the direction it was heading over police radio for other officers in the area.

Officers who began responding in search of the vehicle spotted it and pursued it to the area of Parsons Avenue and East Kossuth Street on the city's South Side. The man became involved in an altercation with several officers, with one firing a weapon.

The man then fled in the vehicle and drove to the 800 block of Ann Street, also on the South Side, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers who had continued to pursue the man found a blood trail and followed it to a home on that block. The man was found inside that home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The investigation has yet to determine if the man was injured in the original shooting or in the altercation with police. The woman involved in the original shooting and a young child were not injured. A firearm was found at the location of the original shooting, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer discharging the weapon, as is Division policy. Columbus police's Special Victims Bureau is investigating the original shooting at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue.

The identity of the man involved and the officer have not yet been released.

