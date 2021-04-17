Man recovering after being shot twice at W. Andrews gas station

Apr. 17—HENDERSON — Police say a man suffered two gunshot wounds but will survive following an incident at a gas station on West Andrews Avenue.

The 37-year-old victim's injuries "were non-life-threatening," and authorities took him to a "local medical center" for treatment, Henderson Police Department officials said via a statement issued early Friday evening.

The incident happened at about 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, in the parking lot of the Henderson Pit Stop, the Shell station on the west side of Andrews Avenue and the north side of Interstate 85. Police found the victim at Anna's Quick Stop, the Mobil station on the other side of the road.

They believe he ran there after being fired on.

Investigators believe the person responsible for the shooting was wearing a hoodie and dressed all in black.

They also found "a substantial amount of narcotics" in the victim's vehicle, police said.

Police didn't say that they've made any arrests so far, but the investigation is continuing.

They ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or the P3 app, call them at 252-438-4141, or contact them through Facebook or Instagram.