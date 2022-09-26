Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Seattle’s First Hill area
Officers and firefighters were called at 10:22 a.m. to 7th Avenue and James Street for reports of a man bleeding from his stomach.
Medics treated the man, who had multiple stab wounds to his chest and leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Witnesses told police that a man attempted to rob the 22-year-old victim before stabbing him.
The assailant ran from the scene, and police are searching for him.
Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
More news from KIRO 7
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
Parents: Florida 2nd grader instructed to ‘send picture doing reading homework in bathtub’
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com