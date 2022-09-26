Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Seattle’s First Hill area





Officers and firefighters were called at 10:22 a.m. to 7th Avenue and James Street for reports of a man bleeding from his stomach.

Medics treated the man, who had multiple stab wounds to his chest and leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses told police that a man attempted to rob the 22-year-old victim before stabbing him.

The assailant ran from the scene, and police are searching for him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

