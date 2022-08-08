Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says

A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.

According to deputies, Stoean refused to comply with commands and kicked Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 officer “Waylon” during the pursuit.

Lars, another Brevard County K-9 officer, caught up to Stoean during the pursuit.

Video released by the sheriff’s officer shows Stoean yelling for the K-9 to let go.

“After acting all gangster like by trying to steal our citizen’s hard-earned money and then running from our agents, Stoean screamed like a little baby when K-9 Lars helped take him into custody as he took a bite – OK, well actually a few bites – out of crime,” Ivey said in a statement.

Stoean was transported to the Brevard County Jail, where he’s facing multiple charges including defrauding a financial institution, resisting arrest, and striking to harm a police animal.

