Man with red underwear seen stealing packages from Miami porches, police say

Miami police released video of a man you may not immediately recognize unless he happens to bend over in his baggy pants.

That’s when you can’t help but notice he’s sporting red underwear.

We need your assistance in identifying the man seen on the video below. On Dec. 5, he was captured stealing packages from at least 2 homes in the area of 31 Ave & NW 4 St. He has tattoos on both arms and legs. If you recognize him please call 305-579-6111 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/GrWa3MLfut — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 2, 2020

Police say the man was seen stealing packages from at least two homes in the area of Miami’s Northwest 31st Avenue and Fourth Street on Dec. 5.

A Ring surveillance camera at one of the homes shows the man — who does, at one point, face the camera — as he bends over to grab and walk off with a package.

In addition to his red drawers on that day, the man has tattoos on both arms and legs. If you recognize him police ask that you call 305-579-6111 or visit CrimeStoppersMiami.com.