Man was refused an omlet at Beaufort Waffle House, so he pulled out a gun, police say

Police are still searching for a man who pulled out a gun in Beaufort’s Boundary Street Waffle House last week after he was asked to leave the establishment.

The man, who has not been identified, came into the restaurant with another male friend around 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Both men were upset because one of the staff members “refused to cook an omelet,” according to a police report. Omelets are on the menu at most Waffle House locations.

Two workers asked the men to leave, and one — who was described as Black, tall and slender in the report — pulled out a handgun that appeared to be a “black .45-caliber semi-auto pistol,” according to a witness’ statement in the report.

He pointed the gun at one of the workers while screaming “I will shoot you.”

His companion, described in the report as Black, short and heavyset, also first refused to leave, but both men left when they saw a worker contacting police.

George Erdel, spokesman for Beaufort Police, said the investigation is ongoing but likely won’t progress unless the police are granted access to the restaurant’s security cameras by the corporation.