A man who refused to wear a mask at a high school basketball game killed a police officer following a confrontation, authorities say

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
medical face mask covid
A disposable face masks is seen lying on the pavement during the coronavirus pandemic in Krakow, Poland on October 16th, 2020. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • John Shallerhan has been accused of fatally shooting police officer Martinus Mitchum.

  • Police say Shallerhorn got into an altercation while trying to enter a basketball game with no mask.

  • Police say Shallerhorn fatally shot Mitchum as he escorted him out of the game.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 35-year-old man in Louisiana has been arrested after police said he killed an officer who tried to break up an altercation over face masks at a high school basketball game.

The New Orleans Police Department told WVUE that Tulane University Police officer Martinus Mitchum was the officer who died.

The incident happened on Friday night when John Shallerhorn tried to walk into a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School while not wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, police told The Washington Post.

He was stopped by a school employee, who he then punched during an altercation, police said.

Police said Mitchum, who was working security at the game, tried to intervene and escort Shallerhorn away from the school, but Shallerhorn pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

Mitchum was taken to the University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a criminal complaint seen by Nola.com, Shallerhorn has been arrested and also accused of robbing someone in the school's parking lot minutes before the shooting.

He has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery, CBS 42 reported.

Carver officials called Mitchum a "fixture" at school sporting events in a statement to Nola.com.

"It is with a heavy heart … (that) we honor his memory," the statement said.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' wants to use Trump's speech before the insurrection as part of his defense

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer has blamed Donald Trump for inciting his client to storm the Capitol building on January 6.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Georgia High School Teacher Faces Backlash for Saying Breonna Taylor's Death Was Her Own Fault

    Georgia high school teacher Susan McCoy has received a lot of justified criticism after she suggested Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.

  • Sacramento Teacher Gets Death Threats After Using 'Slant-Eyes' to Explain Racism in Zoom Class

    A high school teacher in Sacramento, California is under investigation after making a controversial gesture in an online class last week. Nicole Burkett, who teaches Spanish and serves as a student advisor at Grant Union High School, stretched her eyes up and down to demonstrate “slant eyes,” a gesture considered racist by many Asians. Burkett allegedly made the gesture while explaining racist stereotypes toward Asian Americans, which she said were more prevalent in the 1980s.

  • Mike Pompeo Belatedly Embraces NY Times Calling Him Worst Secretary of State: ‘Badge of Honor’

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he was embracing what he said was an insult from The New York Times. In his belated embrace, the former cabinet member appeared to be referring to a May 2020 op-ed by Thomas L. Friedman called, “Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever.” Actual reporting from the Times in January of this year was, of course, not as aggressively critical as the op-ed. One piece said he was leaving office with a “dubious legacy.” On Twitter Monday, March 1, 2021, Pompeo seemed to celebrate the opinion piece and attribute it broadly to the Times as a whole instead of to Friedman. Also Read: Mike Pompeo Denies Biden Win, Promises 'Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration' “We’ve been called all kinds of names. They try to cancel us. The New York Times even called me the ‘worst secretary of state in history.’ I wear it as a badge of honor,” he tweeted. He went on, “I will never stop speaking the truth and fighting to defend our freedoms. Neither should you.” Pompeo, who’s become a more prolific tweeter since leaving office as former President Donald Trump’s single-term administration ended, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend. The CPAC theme this year was “America Uncanceled.” Read original story Mike Pompeo Belatedly Embraces NY Times Calling Him Worst Secretary of State: ‘Badge of Honor’ At TheWrap

  • Emails reveal Texas alumni threatening to stop donations over 'Eyes of Texas'

    "Has everyone become oblivious who supports athletics??" wrote in one donor who said they gave more than $1 million to the department.

  • I tried orange chicken from Trader Joe's, Panda Express, and P.F. Chang's, and the best is the most affordable

    I tried the iconic chicken dish from Trader Joe's, Panda Express, and P.F. Chang's to find the best version. Here's what I thought of each one.

  • New video shows US forces getting hammered by a barrage of Iranian missiles after Trump had a top general killed

    'Just know in your heart that I love you. Bye buddy,' an Army soldier, believing he was going to die, said in a video he made for his family.

  • Restrictive dieting and over-exercising is causing women to lose their periods

    Menstrual cycle loss is a taboo consequence of getting lean, but it can also occur at higher body fat levels if you're stressed.

  • The Real World's Eric Nies to Live Separately From His Roommates in Homecoming New York Reunion Series

    Real world, virtual roommate. Eric Nies will not actually be in the loft with his Real World co-stars in Paramount+’s The Real World Homecoming New York, The New York Times reports. The reality show redux will premiere on Thursday, March 4, as part of the rebranding of the streamer formerly known as CBS All Access. […]

  • Parents Say After Honor Student, Musician Teen Son Died, They Learned He Had Fentanyl In His System

    Bridgette and Tom say their son, Devin, was an athlete, honor student and musician, whose life tragically ended after allegedly taking a pill that they say contained fentanyl. “We found out from the toxicology report that he had pure fentanyl in his system,” says Bridget. Devin’s sister adds, “I think if Devon knew what was in that pill, I don’t think he would have taken it.” Hear how the family discovered Devin had died in the video above. Dr. Laura Berman and her husband, Sam Chapman, recently suffered a similar loss when their 16-year-old son, Sammy, died of an accidental overdose. The couple started a Facebook group called Parents for Safer Children where they connected with Bridgette and Tom. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Celebrity TV Doctor Warns Parents after Son’s Quarantine Overdose,” watch more about these tragic stories. And, check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Letters to the Editor: Republicans were worshipping a golden idol of Trump at CPAC. You can't make this stuff up

    Like the unfaithful Israelites who worshipped a golden idol, Republican Christians had a golden Trump idol to worship at CPAC.

  • Hyatt Hotels said it's taking claims the CPAC stage was inspired by a Nazi rune 'very seriously' and called hate symbols 'abhorrent'

    CPAC 2021 took place in the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Critics said the shape of the event's stage resembled one used by white supremacists.

  • White House Declines to Release Virtual Visitor Logs

    The Biden administration has declined to release virtual visitor logs for the White House after promising to do so during the 2020 campaign season. President Obama first instituted the practice of releasing visitor logs for the White House, but the Trump administration ceased doing so. While the current administration has made records of in-person visits to the White House available, it has declined to do so for virtual meetings. “For the sake of clarity—The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter on January 15. Psaki dismissed the issue on Monday after a reporter asked after the virtual visitor logs during a White House briefing. “He’s meeting with members of the Senate virtually today,” Psaki said. “There, I’ve released it for you. What else would you like to know?” Hours before the briefing, White House spokesman Mike Gwin said the Biden administration was committed to transparency in comments to Politico. “President Biden committed during the campaign to restoring ethics and transparency to government, and in his first weeks in office he’s taken significant steps to deliver on that, including by reinstating the daily press briefing, putting in place sweeping ethics guidelines for the administration, and pledging to regularly release visitor logs again,” Gwin said.

  • Trump received COVID vaccine at White House in January

    Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were both vaccinated at the White House in January, a Trump adviser tells Axios. Why it matters: Trump declared at CPAC on Sunday that "everybody" should get the coronavirus vaccine — the first time he's encouraged his supporters, who have been more skeptical of getting vaccinated, to do so.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free It's unclear which vaccine they received.Vaccine hesitancy is higher among white Republicans than any other demographic group, and it hasn't been improving as the vaccination effort continues, according to Civiqs polling.What he's saying: "We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine," Trump said at CPAC on Sunday. "So everybody, go get your shot." Flashback: In December, former Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended Trump for waiting to get vaccinated after the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, saying the former president had a "medical reason" for not doing so.Adams cited an experimental antibody treatment Trump had been given after contracting the virus in October.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kourtney Kardashian admits Kim made her cry when she called her the 'least exciting to look at': 'I took it really personally'

    The eldest Kardashian was getting her makeup done by sister Kylie Jenner, who asked her about the vicious argument she and Kim had in 2018.

  • Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled by Hairdresser After Falling Asleep in a Hilarious Place

    See the funny photo that had Kim replying, "I f--king hate you!" We promise it's all in good fun.

  • Gal Gadot confirms what Golden Globes viewers had speculated: She's pregnant again

    "Wonder Woman 1984" star Gal Gadot announces she's pregnant with her third child, a day after hiding her baby bump under a babydoll dress at the Golden Globes.

  • Teachers Union Head Taped Sending Child to In-Person Pre-School While Backing School Closures

    The head of a northern California teachers union was videotaped dropping his daughter off for in-person learning at a private preschool, after leading an effort to keep the local public school district closed. Berkeley Federation of Teachers president Matt Meyer was recorded bringing his two-year-old daughter to the preschool by a group of parents calling themselves Guerilla Momz. Meyer has pushed for what he called the “gold standard” of reopening for the Berkeley school district, which includes waiting for all staff to be vaccinated. “Meet Matt Meyer. White man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union,” the group wrote in a tweet on Saturday along with video footage of Meyer. “He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school.” Students in pre-school through second grade are scheduled to return to class at the end of March, after a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meyer said there are “no public options” for children at his daughter’s age, in a statement to Fox News on Monday. “There are major differences in running a small preschool and a 10,000 student public school district in terms of size, facilities, public health guidance and services that legally have to be provided,” Meyer said. “We all want a safe return to school.” Meyer also criticized Guerilla Momz for publishing a video that included his daughter, whose face is blurred out in the footage. “We’d heard for a while that he sent his kid to private preschool and we’ve been hearing him make crazy claims at the school board meetings — it was ‘too dangerous’ for schools to open because kids wouldn’t wear masks. Meanwhile, his kid is wearing a mask at school,” the group said in a statement to local outlet KQED. Almost a year since the coronavirus pandemic caused mass closures of schools and businesses across the U.S., many districts have yet to reopen for in-person learning and are continuing to conduct classes via videoconference.

  • He went to look for his ball at a Florida golf course. Then he vanished, deputies say

    A Florida golfer who went missing at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club Sunday morning in Oldsmar turned up dead hours later.