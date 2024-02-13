Man refuses to let armed teen rob him. Then teen allegedly threatens to shoot up church

A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after he allegedly attempted to rob someone at gunpoint, and made a threat to shoot up a church, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Friday, deputies were dispatched to Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Bethlehem Road, a press release said, where a victim said someone had attempted to rob him at gunpoint while he worked outside.

The victim said the gunman approached him, and told him to “give me everything in your pockets” while pointing the firearm at him. When he refused to comply, the gunman said “I will come back and shoot up the whole church” and fled on foot, a press release said.

Deputies were able to determine who the juvenile was after speaking with several bystanders. Police visited him at his home, where “he became very combative” as they attempted to detain him. The juvenile allegedly tried to run from the deputies, and then spit in one of their faces, according to the release.

He was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony communication threats of mass violence, and malicious conduct by a prisoner, and transported to the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center.