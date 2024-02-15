Man refuses to surrender to police, creating standoff on North Seventh Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — What started as a traffic stop and a fleeing driver about 8:22 a.m. Thursday turned into a standoff when they found the man's car about five minutes later and discovered him barricaded inside a nearby house, Lafayette police said.

Police surrounded the house in the 1100 block of North Seventh Street, where the man was believed to be barricaded, police said just before 9 a.m. Thursday. He is wanted on warrants, police said.

Lafayette police cars parked on Hartford Street near Seventh Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Four hours later, the man still refused to come out even though police and SWAT team officers have the block locked down and the house surrounded.

At 12:20 p.m., the man still refused to come out, and SWAT team members were on scene.

A neighbor took shelter in her car about a block away outside of the police containment area.

“We’re use to this kind of thing. You just stay to yourself down here. Mind your business,” she said, asking the Journal & Courier not to identify her for her protection.

