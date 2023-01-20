Man to register as sex offender for recording up woman's dress

Jan. 20—WILKES-BARRE — A Schuylkill County man who admitted to using his cellular phone to secretly record up a woman's dress was sentenced to probation Friday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced John Edwin Chimbay Lucero, 24, of Mahanoy City, to one year probation on a charge of invasion of privacy and a $100 fine for harassment, a summary offense. Lucero pled guilty to the charges Oct. 25.

Lucero must also register his address for 15 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

"I'm not sure what made you engage in this conduct," Lupas asked Lucero, who apologized for his actions.

Wilkes-Barre Township police said a woman complained about a man, identified as Lucero, was taking illicit photos of her while she was shopping inside the Walmart Supercenter on May 13, 2022.

When she described the man, surveillance camera operators spotted Lucero.

Surveillance footage showed Lucero in the electronics department in direct proximity of the woman kneeling in such a manner that would make recording up her dress possible, court records say.

Lucero was observed on surveillance cameras reviewing three videos he recorded up the woman's dress.